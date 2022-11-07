Today's Forecast: Seasonal and mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We will start this week off with plenty of sunshine! Daytime high temperatures will only be in the low 50s. Winds will be calmer, but remain breezy out of the west to northwest at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Election day on Tuesday will be in the low 50s as well with mostly sunny skies and a lighter east wind. Beautiful day to go out and vote! By Wednesday, we'll warm to temperatures in the lower 60s with a large ridge over the midwest, similar to last week’s pattern. We have a shot at 70 on Thursday with strong warm air advection from a south wind Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance for rain sneaks in on Friday, with what could be a major turning point in our general weather pattern, as were tracking a major cool down into next weekend. A strong cold front arrives on Friday with rain showers and sharply colder air behind it taking our daytime high temperatures into the 30s with lake effect snow chances over the weekend. Stay tuned with FOX 17 by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Early morning lunar eclipse. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for some lighter rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Sharply colder temperatures and cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

