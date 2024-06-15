Today's Forecast: Seasonable and sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Saturday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 80 degrees. We also expect a much drier, more comfortable air mass on Saturday. Our next chance for rain or thunderstorms will hold off until Sunday as a warm front lifts into the state, that warm front will also bring rising humidity. Get ready for a warm up! High temperatures will be in the low/mid 90s next week with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day, as well. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, warmer, and more humid. Chance of stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Heat index values upper 80s to lower 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

