Today's Forecast: Scattered snow showers, cold and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Many communities will be waking up to snow showers beginning. Temperatures will start off cold, but rise to the mid 30s by the afternoon. The scattered snow showers will develop through the day, but with warming temperatures by the afternoon, there could be some light rain mixed in at times. Some locations in West Michigan could pick up 2" to 4" of snow accumulation, with isolated spots picking up 4" to 6". A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Montcalm, Mecosta and Kent Counties until 7 AM Monday. Drive with caution. After the system passes, the lake effect snow machine will turn on. Lake effect snow showers remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Flurries remain in the forecast for the rest of next week with temperatures staying in the 30s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. A wintry mix possible along the immediate lake shore, however it will mostly be snow. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few snow showers moving in. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Breezy. Winds west at 15 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lighter lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube