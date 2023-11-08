Today's Forecast: Scattered showers with possible thunder and breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Scattered showers and cooler temperatures return today with highs stuck in the middle 40s. Winds are likely to be breezy through the day with wind gusts over 30 mph. A few stray showers may linger into early Thursday morning, however cloud cover will diminish through the day on Thursday with some sunshine likely by the afternoon. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for Friday and through the weekend, along with highs in the 40s. A few lake effect showers are possible on Friday but many will stay dry. A stray shower and thicker cloud cover is possible early Sunday, however most will stay dry all weekend long. We expect a gradual warm-up next week as temperatures return to the lower 50s! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cool with a few showers likely. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds east/southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts over 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Some lingering showers possible. Lows in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, too. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Some cloud cover in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 degrees.

