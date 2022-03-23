Today's Forecast: Scattered showers with possible stronger storms later on

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A slow-moving low-pressure system currently tracking through the Great Lakes will continue to bring widespread rain and possible storms through Friday morning. This system created more than 20 reports of tornadoes across Texas on Monday and Monday night! Our entire area will get into rain showers for a prolonged period from this evening through Thursday. A warm front today will allow for temperatures in the low to mid 50s, before a cooling trend starts and lasts through this weekend. That warm air along with increased instability can lead to some stronger to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening mostly along and south of I-96. We have a slight and marginal risk for severe storms with damaging winds and hail being a concern. Stay weather aware through the day! Rainfall amounts will be on the order of an inch to an inch and a half for most areas through the course of three days. Outside of early morning linger showers or wintry mix, we finally dry out but stay cloudy on Friday with cooler temperatures heading into this upcoming weekend. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Rain likely. A thundershower possible too. Severe weather is marginal and slight mostly along and south of I-96. Stay weather aware. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds east at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy with lows near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with off/on rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy but gradual clearing. An early possible morning lingering shower or wintry mix. Highs only in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a light rain/snow mix chance. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

