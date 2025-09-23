Today's Forecast: Scattered showers, thunder possible

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: Showers and storms rolled through early Tuesday, with more on & off showers & storms during the day. Some, especially west of U.S.-131 will stay dry, while others get caught in brief downpours. Some have now seen over 3 inches of rain since Saturday night, a great boost from our worst drought conditions in 13 years. Additional periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected into mid-week, but any development will be scattered in nature. An upper low spinning through the Great Lakes this week will keep our weather variably cloudy and slightly cooler, but remaining a bit muggy with periods of rain and thunderstorms. It will not be a wash out though, with many hours of dry time in between rain and storms. Fall officially began at 2:19 P.M. Monday, with the Autumnal Equinox! Just on cue for the change in seasons, the arrival of a cooler air mass will bring temperatures back to "near normal" levels toward the end of the week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TUESDAY: Patchy fog early with variably cloudy skies. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around, especially inland. Highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Muggy and mild with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Slight chance of a shower.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and Pleasant. Highs in the low-70s.

