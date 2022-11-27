Today's Forecast: Scattered showers throughout the day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Widespread showers will kick in today, starting off light and keeping a steady pace through the day. Fluctuating temperatures could cause a few wet snowflakes in the mix, north of Grand Rapids, but this event will mainly be rain. Clouds hang around for Monday with temps in the low 40s. Tuesday will start with some sunshine but clouds will continue to increase through the afternoon with a breezy southeast wind, pushing temps into the lower 50s before the cold front moves through with rain early Wednesday morning. The system on Wednesday will bring dropping temperatures and rain transitioning over to snow. The snow will be mostly lake effect as the system exits, lined up with a northwest flow into Wednesday night. Travel conditions are likely to be slick late in the day on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Conditions warm back up to the 40s by the end of the week, with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Some snow mixing in is possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds light and variable, turning north at 5 to 10 mph with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies linger. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds light and variable.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with night rain showers building in. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers to begin the day. Temperatures gradually drop, becoming sharply cooler by the late afternoon and evening. A few snowflakes are possible late in the day. High temperatures are met early Wednesday morning in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with chances for flurries. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs rise into the lower 40s.

