Today's Forecast: Scattered showers, still mild

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The severe weather threat is over headed into Sunday morning, but rounds of rain will persist for Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will also be in the lower 70s with a south wind at 10 to 20 mph. Most areas south of I-96 will be dry Sunday afternoon. Another line of showers and weak storms will slide through Monday, but no major accumulations expected. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 60s as sunshine returns mid week, but more storms chances arrive Thursday and Friday, with highs back in the upper 70s. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Scattered showers with a few storms, mostly in the morning. Best chance for afternoon showers will be along and north of I-96. Highs in the low 70s. South wind at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers likely and the chance of some thunder. Lows in the upper 50s near 60 degrees. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a stray shower. Highs in the low 70s.

