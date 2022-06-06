Today's Forecast: Scattered showers & possible storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Rain will stay north of Grand Rapids early this morning before becoming more widespread and pushing into all of West Michigan this afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with this rain from Grand Rapids southward. MARGINAL RISK for severe storms for Calhoun, Cass and Branch counties to the south and east. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 70s as the warm front of this low pressure system lifts north. A cold front will pass

this evening and will keep high temperatures this week the lower 70s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but the chance for rain returns on Wednesday. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warmer with scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 25.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers with some possible rumbles of thunder. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph with gusts around 20.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

