Today's Forecast: Scattered showers gradually shift east

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: While we may have a few rumbles of thunder this morning, the majority of Friday's precipitation will be nothing more than a steady shower across West Michigan. Showers gradually progress to the northeast during the day, with rain done west of U.S-131 by noon, and the rest of our areas by 3 P.M. at the latest. Today's temperatures will be in the 60s for most, but a few may reach 70 degrees with some afternoon sunshine. Warm air is around for the weekend though, with highs in the middle to upper 70s and some sunshine. A cold front will move across the state Saturday night, bringing a narrow band of showers and storms. Otherwise, expect a dry weekend during the daytime hours. We remain mild into early next week! Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning through about midday. Some late day clearing possible. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Variable winds at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. Chance of late overnight shower. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

