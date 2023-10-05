Today's Forecast: Scattered showers, breezy winds and cooler temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Rain is pushing through West Michigan today due to a passing cold front. Once the cold front arrives widespread rain showers and a few thunderstorms will develop. High temperatures today will only reach the upper 60s. Temperatures will crash the rest of this week and winds will remain brisk. Friday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s to around 60, with highs this weekend only in the 50s. On-and-off rain showers are possible for Friday and the weekend, so keep your rain gear and warm layers handy. It will be a cold, rainy, and blustery weekend to say the least! Cooler air is likely to linger into early next week, as well. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Rain showers likely. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Sharply cooler. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain showers. Cold, blustery, and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Chance of shower. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

