Today's Forecast: Another hot day, with possible showers and thunderstorms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: The heat and humidity continue to be the forecast headline this week, with showers possible every day through Sunday. The most likely times to see wet weather are this morning, late overnight tonight into early Saturday morning, and then again on Sunday afternoon as the cold front comes through. Storms on Sunday could be strong, otherwise we'll just see pockets of torrential rain and lightning. Monday features gradual improvement with dropping dew points through the day and highs in the low 80s. Most of next week looks comfortable with near average temps, right around 80 for highs.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for showers or storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values in the 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms after Midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Chance for a shower or storm. Highs near 90. Heat index values in the mid/upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for mainly late afternoon & evening storms as a cold front arrives. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and gradually less humid with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs near 80.

