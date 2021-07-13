Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today brings a better chance for scattered showers and thundershowers as a warmer and more humid air mass pushes into the region along with the passage of an upper-level disturbance. As one storm system departs and another approaches, Wednesday stays dry before a renewed chance for showers and storms arrives Thursday. Conditions look to be drier by the upcoming weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers. More humid, with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Humid with highs in the low/mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Lingering showers in the morning; otherwise partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

