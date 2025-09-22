Today's Forecast: Scattered showers and seasonable temps

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: An active forecast is expected this week in West Michigan, a big change from the recent dry and warm weather of late. Scattered showers and storms continue overnight, but the threat of severe weather is low. Additional periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow and Tuesday, but will be scattered in nature. An upper low spinning through the Great Lakes this week will keep our weather cloudy and cooler, but humid with periods of rain and thunderstorms. It will not be a wash out though, with many hours of dry time in between rain and storms. Fall officially begins at 2:19 P.M. tomorrow, with the Autumnal Equinox! Just on cue for the change in seasons, the arrival of a cooler air mass will bring temperatures back to "near normal" levels for the week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

MONDAY (FALL EQUINOX arrives at 2:19 P.M.): Mostly cloudy. Scattered light showers and thundershowers. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds: SW 5 - 10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few could be on the stronger side, with brief gusty winds and small hail. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Rain chances increase late in the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Slight chance of a shower.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

