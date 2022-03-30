Today's Forecast: Scattered rain with thunder and breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We kick off the morning with some wintry mix and freezing rain likely from Grand Rapids north and east. Locations south and west should see mainly rain with a few thundershowers possible too. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for some areas through 10 o’clock this morning. Mainly rain expected the rest of the day for everyone with some rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon. Cooler air wraps in Thursday as temperatures fall and we transition to light wintry mix and snow showers into Friday with a northwest flow. Little to no accumulations are expected. Temperatures push into the upper 40s for the weekend with a chance for a few showers Saturday evening. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Chance of a wintry mix in the early morning, quickly changing over to rain showers with some possible rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy too! Winds south/southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and cloudy with rain showers continuing. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Warm overnight as we hoover in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY: Chance for morning rain showers transitioning to a few snow showers late in the day. Little/no accumulation. Windy too. Highs in the low/mid 50s overnight, then falling throughout the day into the 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with the chance of light snow showers mostly in the morning. Little to no accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. PM rain chances. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

