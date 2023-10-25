Tonight's Forecast: Cloudy with a few showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Tonight temperatures will dip to the upper 50s with cloud cover and a few stray showers. Tomorrow will feature a secondary low pressure system bringing showers, but the rainfall looks to be heavier. Rain chances remain through Friday, but temps holding in the middle 60s with a strong southerly breeze. Rain chances pause on Saturday as the winds shift and cooler air moves in behind a cold front, but more rain is likely on Sunday with highs struggling to hit 50 degrees. Our forecast models have rainfall totals on the order of 1" to 2" total through Sunday. Next week for Halloween temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 and cold enough for lake effect rain and snow showers. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Rain developing late. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. More rain showers likely, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. More rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low/middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers likely. Cooler too. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with shower chances. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

