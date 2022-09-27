Today's Forecast: Scattered rain showers, cooler and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers persist in West Michigan again today. Strong northwest winds will generate high wave heights and dangerous swimming conditions. Lake Michigan could have wave heights up to 10 feet! The strong wind gusts are being generated by a passing system, which is expected to bring scattered rain showers all day today into Wednesday morning. The coolest air of the season also settles in for Tuesday and Wednesday, with daytime high temperatures only reaching the middle 50s. Sunshine returns by Wednesday afternoon when showers taper off and high pressure starts to build in, becoming partly cloudy for the rest of the day. An early morning possible frost leading to mostly sunny skies are on tap for Thursday. We continue to warm up a bit each day and hold onto the sunshine Friday and Saturday. The start of October is looking a tad warmer, with highs reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the middle 50s. Northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few rain showers possible. North northwest winds around 10 mph. Lows in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A shower chance early, followed by decreasing clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Early morning patchy frost possible. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

