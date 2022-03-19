Today's Forecast: Scattered rain showers and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Good morning, West Michigan! Keep your rain gear handy today. Scattered rain showers persist all day, with a few snowflakes possible later this evening into tonight. If any snow does accumulate, it will be a light dusting and quickly melt! High temperatures today stay cooler, remaining in the lower 40s. Patchy fog settles into West Michigan late tonight into early Sunday morning. Temperatures rebound on Sunday, pushing back into the 50s, with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine! Spring officially arrives Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 A.M. It's called the spring/vernal equinox with about 12 hours of daylight/12 hours of darkness. Monday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures returning to near 60 degrees. A system will track through Northern Michigan on Monday, providing a little more cloud cover to West Michigan. Rain showers redevelop over our region for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered light rain showers. A few flurries possible in the late evening. Highs in the middle 40s. Shifting winds from the northeast to northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering rain showers and snowflakes possible. Decreasing cloud cover near daybreak, with some patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: The first official day of spring! Patchy morning fog. Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of light rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

