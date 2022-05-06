Today's Forecast: Scattered light rain showers and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Our current rain maker moved in last night expected to bring a few rain showers to West Michigan through today. Most models are anticipating rain to mainly stay south of I-96, with a few thunderstorms possible near I-94. You'll want to keep your rain gear handy all day today! Rain moves out this evening, with dry skies settling in for the rest of the weekend. The best Mother's Day gift this year will be the forecast! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in store for Mother's Day, with high temperatures in the upper 60s! By next week, the heat dial is cranked and turned up even further. High temperatures next week could reach the lower 70s to middle 80s. On top of the heat, mostly sunny skies remain all week long. Due to next week's heat, there's a small chance of a pop-up shower or two each day. However, most of your week will be dry and sunny. Start making your outdoor plans now!

TODAY: Cloudy with a few rain showers likely along and south of I-96. Chance of thunderstorms near I-94. East northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highs near 60 degrees.

TONIGHT: Dry and mostly to partly cloudy. East northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

MOTHER'S DAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s!

