Today's Forecast: Rounds of showers, breezy and cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Today calls for a movie day or board games indoors! Rounds of showers, breezy conditions, and cooler temperatures are the story for your Sunday. High temperatures will only reach the low 70s. Monday and Tuesday feature a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a warmer and more humid air mass pushes into the region. As one storm system departs and another approaches, most of Wednesday will likely stay dry before a renewed chance at wet weather arrives Thursday. Skies look much drier for Friday and Saturday, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid still with highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid still with highs in the low 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube