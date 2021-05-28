Today's Forecast: Rainy, cloudy, windy and chilly

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Rain developed overnight and continues into this morning’s commute. In addition to the rain, temperatures will start off mostly in the 40s today and the wind will become quite gusty out of the northeast. Through the afternoon on Friday, the heaviest rain will shift to our east, but showers and patches of drizzle will linger, along with the northeasterly wind. Highs will struggle into the low 50s. For reference, the record "lowest" high temperature for the date is 52 (set back in 1965), and we may not be too far from that. The weekend looks dry, brighter, and warmer with temperatures recovering into the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs. Memorial Day looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy, raw, and cold with widespread morning rain tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs only in the low 50s. Winds northeast at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Chilly temperatures with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog and perhaps lingering morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

