Today's Forecast: Rainy, cloudy and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: The wet weather continues this morning with mainly light showers. Steady rain should be tapering off a bit for our Friday night high school football games, but lingering showers can't be ruled out. The weekend is looking mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and readings in the mid/upper 50s. The Michigan - Michigan State game in East Lansing appears mostly dry at this point outside of a stray lingering shower possible early on with tailgate and game time temperatures likely ranging from the upper 40s to eventually the lower 50s. Halloween Sunday looks rain-free with highs in the mid 50s, perfect for trick-or-treating! A cooler pattern, the coldest of the season thus far, appears on track for next week with daytime highs in the 40s.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with light rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lingering rain showers possible. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, but becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY/HALLOWEEN: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

