Today's Forecast: Rain transitioning to light snow with breezy winds & falling temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for counties along and east of U.S. 131 until 2 p.m. this afternoon. Sustained winds between 15 to 30 mph are expected, with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures gradually drop through the day as cooler air wraps in, and rain showers transition to light snow showers. Winds will be gusty this morning from the southwest, shifting and coming from the northwest later in the day. Snowflakes are possible this afternoon into Friday morning, with little to no snow accumulations expected. Temperatures push into the upper 40s for the weekend, with a chance for a few rain showers on Saturday evening. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar!

TODAY: Chance for morning rain showers transitioning to a few snow showers through the day. Little to no snow accumulation. Temperatures fall through the day into the 40s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 in the morning. Shifting winds from the northwest late at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering light flurry and cloudy. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler, with the chance of light snow showers mostly in the morning. Little to no accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwesterly wind at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. A few shower chances in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube