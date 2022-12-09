Today's Forecast: Rain / snow mix with seasonal temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds continue to build overnight as our next widespread system moves into West Michigan. Today's system will bring primarily light snow showers, however moments of light rain can't be ruled out. Accumulating snow is likely through the day with 1" to 2" likely by tonight. Isolated higher amounts around 3" are possible! While accumulations will be limited, slick travel is possible with low visibility at times. Precipitation moves out late this evening, with mainly cloudy skies in store for most of Saturday. Another mix of rain and snow develops overnight Saturday, lasting through early Sunday morning. High temperatures for this weekend will be in the upper 30s. The next larger system on tap for the region will be on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, which is anticipated to bring widespread rain showers transitioning over to snow and strong wind gusts. The average high temperature for this time of year is between 38 to 36 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center suggests that temperatures are likely to be within that zone through mid-December. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Team. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy with accumulating snow showers developing after the morning commute. Some light rain could mix in at times! We expect accumulations to range between 1" to 3". Highs in the middle/upper 30s. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow and rain are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Minor accumulation possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Early morning snow showers end, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain showers develop with strong wind gusts. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with wintry mix chances. Colder temps with highs in the upper 30s.

