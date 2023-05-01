Today's Forecast: Rain / snow mix with below average temps and breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Temperatures kick off mostly in the upper 30s this morning as we start the month of May. Reinforcing colder air continues to dive in for today and Tuesday, bringing additional chances for rain and snow showers. Today will see widespread rain showers, with scattered snow mixed in throughout colder areas. Accumulation of both rain and snow may top a half an inch today with any snow accumulations being minor and mainly on grassy surfaces if any at all. Winds will also be gusty to breezy both today and Tuesday. May will start around 20 degrees cooler-than-average, but the long term forecast shows a warm up on the horizon! Tuesday will feature more light rain with some snow still mixed in throughout mostly the morning, but finally quieting down later in the day. Our next fully dry day in West Michigan will be on Wednesday. Sunshine looks to remain steady from Wednesday into the first weekend of May, but we still can't rule out the possibility of some pop-up showers Thursday or Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with rain/snow showers likely. Highs only in the lower 40s. Windy out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts possible up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with rain/snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to middle 40s and breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies early, with an afternoon shower possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

