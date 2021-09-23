Today's Forecast: Rain likely with chilly temperatures and breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Rain is likely through the entire day and some of it could be heavy. A Flood Watch is posted for Eaton, Calhoun and Eaton Counties to the southeast through Thursday morning. In these locations, near and east of I-69, it's possible 1 to 2" of rain could fall. Farther northwest amounts will be less. By late tonight, rain will taper to scattered showers and dry conditions will return by Friday morning. Friday will be a warmer day with some sunshine before a fast-moving storm system arrives. That will result in rain showers overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Most of the daylight hours during the upcoming weekend look to stay dry with temperatures pushing back into the 70s.

***While we're getting past the main beach season in West Michigan, it's worth noting that Lake Michigan will be quite rough through the week with high waves and strong currents. Beach Hazards are in place for the nearshore and a Gale Warning is in place for the open water.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers throughout the day taping late this evening. Highs only in the mid 50s. Winds north-northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy and mainly dry. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Showers return for the late evening and overnight as a cold front moves in. Highs near 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Early morning showers, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

