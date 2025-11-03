Today's Forecast; Windy start to the week; Rain Ends quickly

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Scattered showers are moving through the region to start this week. The showers won't last all day, in fact any lingering rain will clear out by mid-morning, with sunshine and a strong southwesterly wind returning. Winds will continue to strengthen today, with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. A few showers are possible again Wednesday and Friday as a few weak systems zip through the area. Rain totals will be light, only around a quarter inch. Temperatures remain close to "average" through next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s and mornings in the mid/upper 30s. Even though there's no snow in the forecast anytime soon, the Odd-Even Parking Rules are now in effect in Grand Rapids. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning showers will end by mid-late morning. Sunshine returns. Blustery. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: SW 15-30 mph (& gusty) GALE WARNING LAKE MICHIGAN (Until 10PM) SUNRISE 7:19AM SUNSET 5:31PM

TONIGHT: Winds relax. Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Pleasant. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Another windy day. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Chance isolated showers. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Chance few showers. Turning Colder. Highs: mid-40s.

MONDAY: Breezy and much colder. Scattered showers. Highs in the low 40s

