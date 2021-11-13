Today's Forecast: Rain and snow showers continue

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: After up to 1-2" of wet snow through last night / early Saturday morning, lake effect rain and snow showers continue into Saturday. Any accumulation is to be minimal and focused in the morning and melting can occur during the afternoon. A clipper system dives in from the northwest on Sunday, bringing a more notable round of wet snow for Sunday morning and early afternoon. This system has potential to drop a couple inches of wet, heavy snow across the region. Lingering rain/snow mix shower continue into early Monday before drying out to start the work week. Rain does return mid-week with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: A few lake-effect rain and snow showers, focused in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s, wind chills in the 20s. West northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with increasing rain/snow mix chances heading towards daybreak. Lows in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Morning wet snow likely, with mixed precipitation in the afternoon. A couple inches of accumulation will be possible. Most of the snow will be "sloppy" or wet, heavy snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: A morning lake-effect rain/snow shower. Drying out for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a few showers mainly in the morning under mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s early, falling in the afternoon/evening.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow mix showers. Colder with highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube