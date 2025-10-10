Today's Forecast; Quiet Start; Evening Showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Grab a jacket as you head out the door, as a true October air mass continues to grip West Michigan. A mixture of clouds and sunshine will prevail, with highs in the mid-60s. It will become breezier later in the day, with scattered rain showers likely this evening. Keep the rain gear handy if you are heading to a Friday Football game. It won't be a "wash-out", but scattered rain showers will be developing along a cold front this evening. As the winds increase, a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY will be in effect, which will linger through Saturday at 11 a.m. for waves 6-9 feet. Temperatures gradually warm up this weekend and early next week back into the 70s, above average once again. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds increase in the afternoon with a chance of scattered evening/night showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW-W 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Showers ending early. Winds relax after midnight. Lows: Mid-40s. Winds: W 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Slight chance isolated morning shower. Some morning cloudiness, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low-60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube