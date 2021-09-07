Today's Forecast: Potentially stronger storms this afternoon and evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Expected a clear and calm start to your morning before an active afternoon presents showers and thunderstorms. West Michigan currently falls under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather on Tuesday. Damaging winds and heavy downpours are the primary concerns while hail and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. About 1 pm to 7 pm will be the time frame to stay the most weather aware if storms become severe moving quickly through the area from NW to SE. There’s also a chance for stray shower redevelops Wednesday afternoon as a trough of low pressure lingers overhead. An afternoon rare shower is a possibility Thursday as well but coverage would be very minimal. After a midweek cool down, we will see temperatures jump back into the lower 80s this coming weekend with the next best rain chance on Saturday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong to potentially severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 30+ mph at times.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. West wind around 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs slightly warmer in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube