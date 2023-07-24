Today's Forecast: Pop-up showers possible

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s today and around 90 degrees on Tuesday with pop-up shower chances inland. The southwestern 'Heat Dome' shifts to the central United States, leaving many West Michigan communities with temps in the low/mid 90s by the middle to end of next week. This will be our most humid atmosphere of the year, so the 90s will feel different compared to other hot days through 2023. This will also bring the potential of a heat index of near the triple digits! Wednesday may have some relief with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday look like the hottest days of the week. Find ways to stay cool! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds light and variable, turning west at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and humid. Highs in the middle to upper 80s near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Chance of showers and storms. Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

