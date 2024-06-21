Today's Forecast: Pop-up shower and storms chances with hot & humid temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for counties along and south of I-96 through Saturday evening. Find ways to stay cool this week! High temperatures will be near 90 degrees once again today, and in the 90s on Saturday. Heat index values will still push 98°, especially on Saturday. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms remain a concern, but a more defined line of storms will move in Saturday night. The defined line will be associated with a cold front, bringing a small wave of relief. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Sunday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms may be stronger, with a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop late due to a passing cold front. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a better chance for showers and storms in the morning. "Cooler" temps with daytime highs only pushing the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube