Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine & warm temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A gradual warm-up is underway as temperatures reach the mid/upper 50s to near 60 with mainly dry conditions all week! Sunshine will be in full force today and Wednesday with just a few high clouds Wednesday morning. Keep in mind a year ago this week, we were experiencing record breaking snow! Thankfully, no snow is in the forecast, as well as very little rain. The next chance for showers will arrive late Thursday evening into Friday, but total accumulations are looking lighter, with nothing more than a half inch. Temps behind the showers will be back in the 40s for the weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Not as breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds south at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60-degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

