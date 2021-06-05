Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, heat and breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly sunny skies and somewhat breezy conditions will continue through Saturday. The weekend looks considerably warmer and breezy with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity picks up a bit on Sunday but really cranks up for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as dew points get to around 70 degrees. A spotty shower/t-shower chance enters the picture on Monday afternoon and continues through Wednesday afternoon. The warm and above normal air will likely last through much of next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and slightly more humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. More humid. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Slight chance for an afternoon shower. Quite humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance for a few showers & storms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

