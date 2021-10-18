Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clear skies can be anticipated for today with highs in the middle 60s. Winds remain on the breezy side particularly along the lakeshore early this morning maintaining higher waves. Small Craft Advisories are in effect until 8 a.m. Monday. Sunshine is in order through Tuesday with highs landing back close to 70 degrees. Clouds will increase Wednesday morning leading to the return of showers by Wednesday afternoon/evening into Thursday morning. Cooler air will follow this system with temperatures dropping back into the 50s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny skies, pleasant, and warmer yet. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. West southwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers develop through the afternoon and continue into the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely especially in the morning. Highs around 60 degrees with readings falling into the 50s during the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube