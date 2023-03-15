Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to kick off in the teens. Abundant sunshine sticks around for today before clouds thicken during the evening hours. The FOX 17 Weather Team is currently tracking a system for the end of this week. Rain is anticipated to start late Thursday afternoon. Most of West Michigan could pick up between 0.50" to 1.0" of rain accumulation by Friday. Cooler air sweeps in Friday afternoon, transitioning rain over to light snow. Only minor snow accumulations, if any, are expected at this time for Friday. Stronger winds gusts are likely both Thursday and Friday up to 45/50 mph. Some accumulating snow is possible this upcoming weekend. Spring officially arrives though on Monday at 5:24 P.M. We call it the spring equinox. It's the exact time when the sun is directly overhead of the equator giving most locations around the globe "equal days and equal nights" with about 12 hours of each. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase during the evening. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain develops in the late afternoon. A bit breezy, too. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain transitioning to snow showers. Little/no accumulation is expected at this time. Highs in the upper 40s early, then falling throughout the day. Winds may gust up to 45 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with early lake effect snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

