Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and hot

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Areas of patchy and dense fog are likely this morning as we stay under clear skies and calm winds. High pressure returns today and stays for Monday. Highs will top out around 90 and it'll likely feel warmer than that due to slightly elevated humidity. The next storm system brings thunderstorm chances back to the region by late in the day Tuesday mostly along and north of I-96. Storm chances stay possible Wednesday and likely Thursday. The humidity is not going anywhere either, expect it to stay relatively muggy for most of the week.

TODAY: Foggy start; otherwise mostly sunny and humid. West winds 10 to 15. Highs near 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Northwest winds 5 to 10. Lows in the middle 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon shower or storm possible mostly northward. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube