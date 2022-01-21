Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and cold

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Clouds are slowly but surely breaking up this morning, with skies remaining partly cloudy. Sunshine will be on full blast by this early afternoon, as high pressure is in full force. Even though sunshine is the main story for today, temperatures will still be very cold! High temperatures today only reach the lower 20s. Brr! Clouds return Saturday morning before a cold front sweeps through, producing light snow showers. Locations along and north of I-96 have the best chance of seeing 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation, with less than an inch south of I-96. Winds will also be a key factor on Saturday, producing blowing and drifting snow, along with reduced visibility. Winds will range between 10 to 20 mph from the southwest/west, with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph. Additional snow showers move in for Sunday and Monday. As of now, Monday brings the best chance for widespread snow accumulation. The highest totals look to be along the lakeshore. Stay tuned for updates on snow totals! Bundle up, stay warm and safe.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, but cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW / SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow developing. About 1" to 3" possible with the highest amounts north/west of Grand Rapids. Lighter amounts south/east. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest/west wind at 10 to 20 mph, wind gusts exceeding 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers possible. Highs in the upper teens and lower 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more accumulating snow chances. Highs in the lower 20s.

