Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and a bit warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: High pressure arrived this weekend delivering plenty of sunshine both today and Sunday! Temperatures will be above average this weekend too pushing daytime highs in the lower 40s! There will be several days over the forecast period next week with high temperatures in the 40s and even 50s by mid to late week. Cloud cover increases for the start of next week, along with the chance of rain arriving late Tuesday night into Wednesday & Thursday. Friday our forecast changes back to true winter rushing in colder air and snow chances. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Sunny skies and seasonable. Highs near 40 degrees. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing in the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with morning rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and colder with as rain transitioned to snow showers. Highs in the 20s.

