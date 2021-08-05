Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A dry, clear and comfortable start to your morning for what will shape up to be a very similar forecast today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. Changes arrive tomorrow as we introduce showers and storms back into our forecast. The most noticeable change though will be the higher humidity as dew points climb into the mid and upper 60s. Additionally, we’ll have some sort of rain shower activity around during the afternoon, perhaps even a few thunderstorms. Nothing expected to be severe at this time. Saturday morning a few showers may linger but most of the day will be dry. Humidity will remain this weekend as temperatures soar to near 90 by Sunday and stay that warm into the start of next week. Shower and storm chances return again overnight Sunday into Monday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. West southwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Chance scattered showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: An early lingering shower possible otherwise; partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. Highs near 90 degrees and humid.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, humid and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

