Today's Forecast; Plenty of sun and warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Much of the week ahead will be warm and dry, with only isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms possible. With no organized system on the way, many communities will once again stay dry, and the precipitation deficit will continue to grow. As the humidity returns later this week and into the first part of the weekend ahead of a cold front, a batch of showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday. Afternoon highs will hold in the low to mid-80s through mid-week, with high in the upper 80s later in the week and a shot at 90 degrees Friday. Most of West Michigan could use a soaking rainfall, as the past several week has featured mostly dry conditions, Grand Rapids has more than a 2.5" rainfall deficit since the start of May! The precipitation deficit is more than 5" since January 1st. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Very small chance shower. Highs in the mid-80s Winds: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated showers, but most areas will remain dry. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds: W 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly dry and warmer. Slightest chance isolated shower or storm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid! Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s near 90.

SATURDAY: Very warm and muggy. Chance few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

