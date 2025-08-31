Today's Forecast; Pleasant Holiday Weekend Weather

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Gorgeous weather will continue through the rest of the Labor Day Holiday weekend as high pressure remains in firm control of our weather, with plenty of sunshine, gentle winds, comfortable humidity levels and highs near 80-degrees. Average highs this time of year have us in the upper 70s. Pleasant weather will continue through Tuesday, but a strong cold front is on the horizon by mid-week. Widespread showers are likely for later Wednesday, followed by sharply colder air and occasional showers for Thursday and Friday. The unseasonably cool air will linger into next weekend. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds light/variable. GREEN FLAGS EXPECTED on the beaches.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: Light/Variable.

MONDAY: (LABOR DAY). Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 80. GREEN FLAGS EXPECTED on the beaches.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. GREEN FLAGS EXPECTED on the beaches.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny early, but the clouds will thicken with the chance of showers/storms by evening/night. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Breezy and much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Breezy and much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly dry. Slightest chance shower. Remaining cool. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and quiet. Highs near 70.

