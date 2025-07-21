Today's Forecast; Pleasant and sunny Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A comfortable morning will give way to a pleasant Monday with low humidity levels, lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Big changes are ahead for the rest of the week, as a big area of high pressure builds over the eastern half of the country. This will drive high temperatures into the low to mid 90s across West Michigan. Humidity levels will also jump, with feels-like temperatures Wednesday through Friday will likely be at or above 100 degrees. Only scattered showers and storms are likely those days, with the majority of each day staying dry. We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows near 60. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Very warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Slight chance of a shower/storm in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s, feels like temperatures around 100.

FRIDAY: Hot and muggy. Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs around 90, feels like temperatures around 95.

SATURDAY: Hot and muggy. Slight chance shower/storm in the evening. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube