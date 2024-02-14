Today's Forecast: Pleasant and mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Valentine's Day looks to be around 40 degrees with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A clipper system is set to arrive on Thursday, bringing a mix of rain and snow. Early indications are that about 2" to 4" of snow may be possible along and north of I-96. However, the heaviest region of snow is subject to change depending on the track of this system. Moments of freezing rain are possible across our southern counties, but any significant icing is unlikely at this point. Cooler air shifts in for Friday and the weekend, bringing additional chances for snow showers and lake effect snow. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain / snow mix developing. Lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and windy. A mix of rain, snow, and some light initial freezing rain. 2" to 4" of accumulation possible in some areas. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered light snow showers possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

