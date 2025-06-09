Today's Forecast; Patchy morning fog; Afternoon showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Patchy fog is developing this morning in parts of West Michigan. A much more active week of weather is ahead though dry air will filter into the area this morning into the early afternoon. The smoky haze will become more concentrated today with a shift in the upper level steering winds behind the area of last night's storminess. As the upper low part of the system rotates through this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible by mid-afternoon. No severe weather is expected. It will be a little cooler today and tomorrow, with highs only in the low to mid-70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the driest days of the week. Tuesday will be sunny, breezy and cooler, with highs only in the low-70s. Sunshine holds through Wednesday, with highs jumping into the 80s mid-week. A front looks to stall across West Michigan for the rest of the work week into the first part of the weekend, keeping scattered rain chances in play each day. No single day appears to be a wash-out, with much of the time remaining dry, even on those days that feature isolated rain shower chances. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog. Smoky sunshine. Breezy with the chance of showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Drying out by early Tuesday morning. Lows in the low-50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low-80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with the chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler with the chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: (Father's Day): Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

