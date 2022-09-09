Today's Forecast: Patchy fog to start the morning, unseasonably warm & sunny once again

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Once again you'll be waking up to some patchy fog, so take it slow on your morning commute! High pressure continues to linger over the region, bringing clear skies to the Midwest. Sunshine will be on full-blast for today, along with high temperatures in the lower 80s. It will be an ideal evening for Friday night football! Temperatures climb even further on Saturday, reaching the middle 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds. The next system to take aim on the region arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, lasting into early next week. Low pressure brings widespread rain showers likely Sunday through Tuesday, where we could pick up a few possible inches of rainfall. We'll get a "taste of fall" with this passing system as temperatures will be cooler. Many locations will struggle to hit the lower 70s early next week. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Winds from the south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the 60s. Winds out of the south between 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Rain chances develop overnight into Sunday morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for stray showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

