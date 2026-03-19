Today's Forecast: Patchy A.M. freezing drizzle, otherwise becoming partly sunny

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We have the chance of some light freezing rain/drizzle this morning, so could be some slick spots on the roads for our commute. A few raindrops this morning are possible too, but the second half of the day should be dry with temperatures with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid/upper 40s. Today is also the start of warmer and quieter weather. It's also the final day of winter. Our warm up the next few days happens just in time for the official start to Spring on Friday! It's what we call the vernal equinox and officially arrives at 10:46 A.M.. It's the exact time the sun is directly overhead of the equator. It also marks the start of Fall for the southern hemisphere. Temperatures warm into the 50s Friday and Saturday before a cold front Sunday brings the chance for some light rain and falling temperatures by Monday. There are no major weather systems on the horizon at this time.

TODAY: Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle this morning, otherwise chance of light rain showers. Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A light shower or few sprinkles, mainly north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds southwest/northwest at 5 to 15.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance or rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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