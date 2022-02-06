Today's Forecast: Passing clipper system brings light snow chances

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Sunday! West Michigan is waking up to another cold morning, but high temperatures today will climb to 30 degrees. A weak system passes to our north today, leading to light snow in West Michigan. A few light snow showers are possible this morning, with the majority of snow showers late this evening and overnight. An additional 1" to 2" of snow accumulation will be possible along / west of U.S. 131 by Monday morning. Slightly warmer temperatures settle in for the middle of this upcoming work week, with highs in the low to middle 30s. Rounds of clipper systems pass through West Michigan this week, leading to chances of light snow and possible sprinkles. As of now, Friday has the best chance of accumulating snow. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates on this upcoming week's forecast.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow showers possible, mainly in the evening and overnight. Highs near 30 degrees. Wind from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow showers possible, mainly along / west of U.S. 131. Lows in the lower 20s.

TOMORROW / MONDAY: Light snow showers and flurries possible in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Chance for passing sprinkle or flurry. Highs in the middle 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

