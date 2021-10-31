Today's Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray rain chance

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: There's a chance to see the northern lights early this morning, but it will all depend on how little cloud cover have. Halloween today looks mostly rain-free, perfect for trick-or-treating! Although, a passing light lake effect shower can't be ruled out in the afternoon and evening as strong northwesterly winds pick up. Some of these showers can push in-land as well. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s for Halloween. A cooler pattern, the coldest of the season thus far, appears on track for this upcoming week with daytime highs in the 40s. It's possible to see a few quickly melting snowflakes midweek.

TODAY/HALLOWEEN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of brief lake effect rain shower. Highs in the middle 50s. Strong northwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s. Strong northwesterly winds continue around 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few lake effect showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of a few lake effect showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

