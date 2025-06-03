Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, windy, unseasonably warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Much warmer air is on tap today as a mid-summer feeling air mass surges into West Michigan. Today will be windy, very warm, and a bit more humid with highs in the mid/upper 80s ahead of a powerful low pressure system and strong cold front. A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT has been issued for the Lake Michigan shoreline from Ottawa and Muskegon counties to the north. Rip current risk in these areas is elevated, and waves could be 4 to 7 feet from this morning through early Wednesday morning. Showers and storms are possible late tonight into Wednesday along a cold front. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side, especially Wednesday afternoon near and south of I-94. Cooler air behind the front brings highs back into the "seasonable seventies" for the middle to end of the week. Additional areas of rain and storms are possible Friday with another wave of low pressure. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, windy, and unseasonably warm. A smoky haze. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds south/southwest at 12 to 24 mph. Gusts 30/35 possible.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Mild. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers/storms likely. Rain may be steady to moderate at times. Highs in the mid 70s around midnight, then falling into the 60s the remainder of the day. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

